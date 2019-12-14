Zora PRICE (1931 - 2019)
Death Notice

PRICE,
Zora Emma Butterworth:
14 January 1931 -
10 December 2019
Passed away peacefully in Auckland, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of Bill (deceased) and much loved Mum of Susie, Niki and Debra. A memorial morning tea will be held in Christchurch on February 13, 2020. If you would like to attend this event contact "State Of Grace " ph: 0800 764 722, or postal: "State Of Grace" attn: Zora Price, PO Box 60285, Titirangi, Auckland 0642. Please RSVP by January 31, 2020.
State of Grace
0800 764 722
Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019
