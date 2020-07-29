SZABO, Zoltan Ince (Zoli):
Dear Zoli passed peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, wrapped in Sue's love. A much loved father and father-in-law of Fiona, and Danny and Lucy. A loved grandfather of Aidan, and Rafi. A much loved brother-in-law of Julie and Steve, and son-in-law of Josie and Johnny Toth (deceased). Loved brother of Marika, Bondi, and Jansci (deceased). Loved uncle of Bea, and Timea (Hungary). Thank you to the wonderful staff at Nazareth House for taking such special care of Zoli over the years, especially in this last week. Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A memorial celebration of Zoli's life will be held in the chapel at Nazareth House, 220 Brougham Street, on Thursday, July 30, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 29, 2020