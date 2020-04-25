WHITING, Zita Merle (Merle):
On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Merle passed away at her home, with her usual grace and dignity surrounded by her loving family and treasured animals. Dearly loved wife of the late Des. Much loved and adored mother of Beth and Alistair, and mother-in-law of John and Trish. Much adored grandmother of Millie, Abbey, Matthew, and Matthew A. Cherished and doting great-grandmother of Ivy and Hugo. Much loved sister of Rena, Clare and the late June. Merle's passing will leave a huge hole in all our hearts and will be deeply missed. A special thanks to Dr Danielle Brown for her dedicated care of Merle and to Nurse Maude. Due to Merle's great love of animals a donation to the SPCA (www.spca.nz/donate) would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Messages to the family of the late Merle Whiting, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation will take place and a family Memorial service for Merle will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020