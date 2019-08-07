Zita MCBRIDE

  • "Deepest sympathy in your sad loss.Many memories of Zita..."
    - Allan Nightingale
McBRIDE,
Zita Teresa Margaret
(nee Manera):
Peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Maurice, loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Jan, Kelvin (deceased) and Sue, Noeleen and Mike Dore, Brian, Terry and Jo, Jude and Kevin Patchett, Jacque, and Graham (deceased). Loved Nana of her 14 grandchildren including the late Ben, and 12 great-grandchildren, loved sister and sister-in-law of Mary Manera (deceased), Tom (deceased) and Margaret Manera, Monica and Des (deceased) Kelly, and a loved sister-in-law, aunty and friend of many.
Rest In Peace
Messages to 234 Whataroa Flat Road, Whataroa 7886. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Of The Woods Catholic Church, Whataroa, on Friday, August 9, commencing at 1.00pm. Following the Mass Zita will be laid to rest in the Whataroa Cemetery. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at the Church on Thursday evening at 7.00pm.

Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2019
