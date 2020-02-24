PLUCK, Zita-Anne (Anne)
(nee Laurie):
Passed away peacefully at Woodlands Resort Rest Home, Feilding, on February 21, 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan, and loved Mum of Marilyn and Ray, Adrienne and the late Andrew, Glenis, and James and Gaylene. Loved by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A farewell for Anne will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre St, Whanganui, on Thursday, February 27, at 2.00pm. All communications to The Pluck Family c/- PO Box 7102, Whanganui.
Published in The Press on Feb. 24, 2020