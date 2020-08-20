WAGHORN, Zelma Estelle:
On August 18, 2020, suddenly as the result of an accident, aged 90 years. Dearly loved sister of the late Gwen, the late Arthur, and the late Leo, loved aunty of Margaret, Lester, and Stephen; Sonia, Phillip, Ray, Judy, and Helen. Loved by her great and great-great, nieces and nephews.
Always Loved and Treasured
Messages to the Waghorn family, C/- P O Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A private cremation will be held, followed by a memorial service at a later date, details to be advised.
Published in The Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020