HOGEBOOM, Zane Joseph:
On October 6, 2019, passed away at Christchurch Hospital. Loved son of Tony Hogeboom and the late Rowena Watts. Loving partner to Kelly and doting father to Rose. Grandson of Maria, the late David Watts, and the late Don Hogeboom Van Buggenum. Brother of Maxine, Tamihana, Nathanial, Rawiri, Lewina, Shyane, Hannah, Courtney, Paige, Harry, Shannon, Joseph, Sam, James (Shadow). Stepson of Vicki, and Charmaine. Stepbrother of Rhyana, Aroha and Shontae. Cousin of Jamie, Tara, McKenzie, Liam, Christian, Ebony, Awanui, Levi, and Graham. Nephew of Davina and Jim, the late Tina, Nick and Jade. Uncle of Leilani, Marlon, Ryker, Isabella and Liam. Messages may be addressed to the Hogeboom Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Zane's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 8, 2019