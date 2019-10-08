Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zane HOGEBOOM. View Sign Death Notice



On October 6, 2019, passed away at Christchurch Hospital. Loved son of Tony Hogeboom and the late Rowena Watts. Loving partner to Kelly and doting father to Rose. Grandson of Maria, the late David Watts, and the late Don Hogeboom Van Buggenum. Brother of Maxine, Tamihana, Nathanial, Rawiri, Lewina, Shyane, Hannah, Courtney, Paige, Harry, Shannon, Joseph, Sam, James (Shadow). Stepson of Vicki, and Charmaine. Stepbrother of Rhyana, Aroha and Shontae. Cousin of Jamie, Tara, McKenzie, Liam, Christian, Ebony, Awanui, Levi, and Graham. Nephew of Davina and Jim, the late Tina, Nick and Jade. Uncle of Leilani, Marlon, Ryker, Isabella and Liam. Messages may be addressed to the Hogeboom Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Zane's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 10.00am.







HOGEBOOM, Zane Joseph:On October 6, 2019, passed away at Christchurch Hospital. Loved son of Tony Hogeboom and the late Rowena Watts. Loving partner to Kelly and doting father to Rose. Grandson of Maria, the late David Watts, and the late Don Hogeboom Van Buggenum. Brother of Maxine, Tamihana, Nathanial, Rawiri, Lewina, Shyane, Hannah, Courtney, Paige, Harry, Shannon, Joseph, Sam, James (Shadow). Stepson of Vicki, and Charmaine. Stepbrother of Rhyana, Aroha and Shontae. Cousin of Jamie, Tara, McKenzie, Liam, Christian, Ebony, Awanui, Levi, and Graham. Nephew of Davina and Jim, the late Tina, Nick and Jade. Uncle of Leilani, Marlon, Ryker, Isabella and Liam. Messages may be addressed to the Hogeboom Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Zane's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 10.00am. Published in The Press on Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers