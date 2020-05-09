Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne WILKES. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Funeral Private To be announced at a later date Death Notice



Yvonne Rita (Vonnie):

Passed away peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Hospital aged 98 years. Beloved wife of the late George O Wilkes. Much loved mother of her four children Clarissa Edwards (Port Chalmers) and in Christchurch Dennis, Sr. Dorothea and George Wilkes. Dearly loved grandmother "Vonnie" of Tania Moore and Gareth Edwards (Dunedin), Aimee Wilkes (Christchurch) and Samuel and Joana Wilkes (Macau). Adored great-grandmother to Hannah, Samantha, Mathew, Ruth, Reuben, Dallas, Ari and Roselle. Great-great-grandmother to Liam and Billie. Special friend of Wendy Ashmore, Br. John O'Neill, Daphne Durning, Kathryn Campbell, Catherine Timperley and Randall Wilson. Yvonne was a very respected teacher and fondly remembered by former pupils and staff of Queens High School Dunedin. Yvonne was an inspiration of caring and gratitude. She welcomed anyone into our family and was always grateful for her blessings whatever the circumstances. Yvonne's family wish to thank the staff of Ngaio Marsh for their love, friendship and great care taken of Yvonne over the last few years. Messages and tributes may be addressed to the family of the late Yvonne Wilkes c/o 19 London St, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A private funeral for Yvonne will be held, please contact family directly for details.







