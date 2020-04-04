Yvonne WELLS

Guest Book
  • "Yvonne we remember you for the good times we had over..."
    - Gordon Campbell
  • "Far, Far, too soon, Brent, Linda your Ma was a Treasure,..."
    - Barry Arthurs
  • "thinking of you at this sad time we have very happy..."
    - frank&karen bennett
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Death Notice

WELLS, Yvonne Joan:
On April 1, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, after a short illness, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John Harold Campbell Wells. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Brent and Anji, and Linda. Loved nana of Jason, Samantha, Jarryn, and Brittany. Many thanks to the staff of ICU at Christchurch Hospital for their care of Yvonne. Messages to the Wells family, c/- P.O. Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. Due to current circumstances a service for Yvonne will be advised at a later date.

Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020
