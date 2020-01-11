STEVENSON, Yvonne Jane:
Passed away on January 9, 2020, aged 77 years. Loved wife of the late Gordon, mother of Jan and Pete, Tracy and Gren, and Brent, treasured nan of Hayden, Garreth, Stephanie, Tyla, Brooke, Lauren, Maximus, and Morgen, sister of Margaret (Perth), and the late Lorraine, a much loved sister-in-law, aunt, extended family member, and friend. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Yvonne Stevenson, c/- PO Box 39001, Burnside, Christchurch, 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service to celebrate Yvonne's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on March 13, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020