Yvonne SHEPPARD

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

SHEPPARD,
Yvonne Norma (Mops):
On May 20, 2020, peacefully at Summerset Wigram, aged 85 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Peggy and Norman Coxhead, and wife of the late Graeme Sheppard. Dearly loved and treasured mum of Jane, Sue, and Belinda, and mother-in-law of Craig, Frank, and Malcolm. Yvonne was so loved and a special 'Mops' in the lives of Alice and Tim, Sophie, Angus and Sarah; Bridget and Kerrin, Amy and Greg, Lucy and Brute, Kirsty and Eti, and the late Nicholas; Katherine, Sean and Bridget, Frances and Brogan, and Cameron. A special 'Great-Mops' of Annabel, and Harry, Caitlin, and Liam, Georgia, and Sam, Charlie, and Grace, and Ollie, and Hunter, Jett, and Macklin.
Mum, you are All Things Bright and Beautiful
and you will be missed
so much.
Messages may be sent to: Powell Family, 103 Goulds Road, RD 4, Christchurch 7674. A Celebration of Yvonne's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on July 6, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on June 27, 2020
