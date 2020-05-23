Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Yvonne Norma (Mops):

On May 20, 2020, peacefully at Summerset Wigram, aged 85 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Peggy and Norman Coxhead, and wife of the late Graeme Sheppard. Dearly loved and treasured mum of Jane, Sue, and Belinda, and mother-in-law of Craig, Frank, and Malcolm. Yvonne was so loved and a special 'Mops' in the lives of Alice and Tim, Sophie, Angus and Sarah; Bridget and Kerrin, Amy and Greg, Lucy and Brute, Kirsty and Eti, and the late Nicholas; Katherine, Sean and Bridget, Frances and Brogan, and Cameron. A special 'Great-Mops' of Annabel, and Harry, Caitlin, and Liam, Georgia, and Sam, Charlie, and Grace, and Ollie, and Hunter, Jett, and Macklin. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date to celebrate Yvonne's life.

Mum, you are All Things Bright and Beautiful

and you will be missed

so muchMessages may be sent to: Powell Family, 103 Goulds Rd, RD 4, Christchurch 7674.







Published in The Press on May 23, 2020

