NISBET, Yvonne Olive:
Peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at The Village Palms Retirement Home, Christchurch, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of James (Jim), much loved mum of Philip (deceased), Andrew and partner Tarn, Roger and wife Nikki, and Lee-Anne. Cherished nana of Zak and fiancée Kayla, Ben; Rhys; Sarah, Joel, Ashleigh, Rose, Leah; Lance and wife Monique, Aaron, Rajon, and Lacau, treasured great-grandmother of Noah; Maddi, Dakotah, Izzy, and Ayla. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Yvonne Nisbet, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Linwood Baptist Church would be appreciated and may be made at the service. We will farewell Yvonne at the Linwood Baptist Church, 570 Worcester Street, Linwood, on July 15, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019