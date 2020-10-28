Yvonne HOLLAND

On Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Christchurch, aged 81 years. Much loved Mum of Michele and Deborah (Deb), mother-in-law of Andy and Gary. A loved Nana and Gran of Sharmayne, Shelby and Sam, Aston, Sam, Ruby and Flynn, and a Great-Nana of Thea, Cora and Noah. Loved partner of Grant, and beloved wife of the late Barry. As per Yvonne's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages for the family may be sent to C/- PO Box 105, Rangiora 7440.

Published in The Press on Oct. 28, 2020
