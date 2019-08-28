DONNELLAN,
Yvonne Marie:
Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, aged 87. Dearly loved wife of the late Patrick. Very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Keith, Karen and Dean, and David and Wendy. Loved Nana and Great-Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister to Ngaere. Messages to Villa 1/3 Reeves Road, Rangiora 7400. A Celebration of Yvonne's life will be held in Our Chapel, 12 High Street, Rangiora, Tomorrow (Thursday) at 2.00pm. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Aug. 28, 2019