DICKINSON,
Yvonne Priscilla:
Peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Essie Summers Retirement Village, aged 77 years. Very dearly loved wife of the late Tony. Loved daughter of the late Albert and June. Loved mother of Shane, the late Debbie, Gavin, Suzanne and Gaylene. Much loved grandmother of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Loved sister of Marc, Neil, Moira and the late Bob. Messages may be addressed to the Dickinson family c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A Celebration of Yvonne's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020