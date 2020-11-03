Yvonne CHERRY

Guest Book
  • "You will be sadly missed Yvonne, but I will always remember..."
    - Clair Hortin
  • "Deepest sympathy to Brian, Mark & Tania, Ian & Lisa,..."
    - lisa Ward
  • "Deepest Sympathy sent to the Cherry family in the sad loss..."
    - Irene Williams
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Hotel Ashburton
Racecourse Road
Ashburton
View Map
Death Notice

CHERRY, Yvonne Clifford:
On November 1, 2020, Yvonne sadly passed away at Tuarangi Home, Ashburton. Dearly loved and respected wife of Brian. A much loved and treasured Mum to Mark and Tania, Ian and Lisa, and Michelle and Roydon Leath, a loved Nana of Mitchell, and Alannah. Loved by her sisters Janet Moorren, Ann Townsend, the late Joan Hill, and the late May Horton, and dearly loved and thought of by all her nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the special care given to their Mum by Dr Scott Wilson and the wonderful staff at Tuarangi Home. In lieu of flowers donations to Tuarangi Home would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to: The Cherry family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held at The Hotel Ashburton, Racecourse Road, Ashburton, on Friday, November 6, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Seafield Lawn Cemetery.

logo0800 263 6679
Published in The Press on Nov. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.