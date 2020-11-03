CHERRY, Yvonne Clifford:
On November 1, 2020, Yvonne sadly passed away at Tuarangi Home, Ashburton. Dearly loved and respected wife of Brian. A much loved and treasured Mum to Mark and Tania, Ian and Lisa, and Michelle and Roydon Leath, a loved Nana of Mitchell, and Alannah. Loved by her sisters Janet Moorren, Ann Townsend, the late Joan Hill, and the late May Horton, and dearly loved and thought of by all her nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the special care given to their Mum by Dr Scott Wilson and the wonderful staff at Tuarangi Home. In lieu of flowers donations to Tuarangi Home would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to: The Cherry family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held at The Hotel Ashburton, Racecourse Road, Ashburton, on Friday, November 6, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Seafield Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Nov. 3, 2020