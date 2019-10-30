CHELLEW, Yvonne Mary:
On October 27, 2019, peacefully at Rangiora, in her 96th year. Loved wife of the late Ken, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ngaire and Roy Williams (Rangiora), Grant and Anne-Marie (Rangiora), Howard and Gail (Geraldine), Pam and Bruce Young (Lawrence), dearly loved grandma and great-grandma of Brent, Janelle and Brooke Williams; Cheryl, Kian, Bridie, and the late Sean Coughlan; Melinda, Phil, Lucie, Rubie and Madison Cummings; Corbett, Yas, Alba and Liam Chellew, Brittany Chellew, Connor, Claire and Arthur Chellew; Sara, Andrew and Poppie Jamieson; Lauren, Shailan and Arlie Patel; Philly, Chris, Mila and Jorgi McMeekan; Angie, Owain and Bryn Carter; Scott, Anna, Archie and Lola Young; Casey Young, and Mia and Dane Tauti. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Yvonne Chellew, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private service for Yvonne will be held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 30, 2019