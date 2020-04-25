CASSIN, Yvonne Maria:
Passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020, at Anthony Wilding Rest Home, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of Reade (deceased), sister of Billie Samson, mother and mother-in-law of Mark, Dene and Christine. Nana to Reade and Olivia, Holly, Ashley and Charlotte. Great-nan to Jett. A special Aunty to all her nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. The family would like to acknowledge the loving care shown to mum from all the staff at Anthony Wilding, and Dr Paul O'Gorman. Messages to PO Box 37013, Halswell, Christchurch 8245. A memorial gathering will be held later.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020