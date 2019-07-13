BYRNE, Yvonne Mary:
Born Woking, England 2.9.1919 Died Christchurch 7.7.2019
Wife of the late Derek, mother and mother-in-law of Mike and Carole, Chris and Frankie, grandmother of Daniel and Tom, Amanda and Nigel, and great-grandmother of Maiya, Caitlin and Oliver. Our thanks to all involved in her care while at Bethesda Care Home. At her request a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service will be held at St Barnabas Church on Monday, July 22, at 3.00pm. She also requested no flowers.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019