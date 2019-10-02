BOWLEY, Yvonne Gertrude
(nee Thackwell):
Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Parkstone Care Home. Loved wife of the the late Colin, loved mother and mother-in-law of Keith, Debra and Chris, Robyn (Auckland), Heather and Chris (Brisbane), Maree and Murray, Michelle and Chris (Sydney). A special Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved sister of Pauline Holland (Auckland). Thank you to the staff at Parkstone Care Home for their wonderful care of our mum Yvonne. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/ygbowley3009 or at the service. A funeral service for Yvonne will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, 447 Linwood Avenue, on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 2, 2019