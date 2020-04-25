MOBARAK, Yvone Antoune:
On April 23, 2020, passed away at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George Dehn, much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Molly. Loved and treasured grandmother of George, Roger and Joseph Dehn. Family would like to thank the staff of Ngaio Marsh for their exceptional and compassionate care of Yvone. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Yvone Mobarak, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to current restrictions, a private service and burial for Yvone will be held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020