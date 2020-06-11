MARTIN, Yvette Patricia:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, aged 57 years. Legendary mother of Sean, Riki and Charlotte, Leigh and William, Kim and Tomo, and beloved Yaya of Jack, Ava, and Eddie. Messages to: The Martin family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Mid Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Yvette's life will be held at Ashburton New Life Church, 58 Melcombe Street, Tinwald, Ashburton, on Saturday, June 13, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on June 11, 2020