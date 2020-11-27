ZHEN, Yue Yan:
On November 25, 2020, peacefully at Parkstone Care Home surrounded by her family, aged 79 years. A dearly loved wife of Jin Song Li, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Xu Liang Li and Ai Juan Liang, Sau Fong Teo, Ai Fong Lee and Chun Tong Lee. Beloved and treasured grandma of, Ken Li, Alan Li, Nick Li, Hayden Li, Karen Li, Iris Teo, Andy Teo, Kevin Lee, Lawrence Lee and Allan Lee. Messages to be addressed to The Family of the late Yue Zhen, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Yue will be in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, November 28, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 27, 2020