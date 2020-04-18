Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On April 13, 2020, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan Wong (You Too). Dearly loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Janet and Chris, Jenny, Emmie and Graham, Sandra and Vernon, Kevin and Janice, Margaret and Shane, Karen and Barry, and Murray. Devoted and loving grandmother of Natalie and Jono, Thomas and Cindy, Kelsey and Dan, Kristel and Andy, Joshua and Joanna, Nicole and Theo, Jeorge and Cass, Charlotte and Dan, Ashton, Victoria and Matthew, Alyssa, Daniella, Kathleen, James, Ethan, Harrison, Nicholas, Marcus, and Sarah. Cherished and loved Great grandmother of Samuel. The Wong family wishes to express their sincere thanks for the love, support and kindness from her extended family and good friends who cared so much for her. Grateful thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospital for their special care and kindness. Forever appreciative. Messages may be addressed to the Wong family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private funeral service for Ying will be held at a later date.

"Death leaves a heartache, no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal!"







WONG, Ying Luen:On April 13, 2020, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan Wong (You Too). Dearly loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Janet and Chris, Jenny, Emmie and Graham, Sandra and Vernon, Kevin and Janice, Margaret and Shane, Karen and Barry, and Murray. Devoted and loving grandmother of Natalie and Jono, Thomas and Cindy, Kelsey and Dan, Kristel and Andy, Joshua and Joanna, Nicole and Theo, Jeorge and Cass, Charlotte and Dan, Ashton, Victoria and Matthew, Alyssa, Daniella, Kathleen, James, Ethan, Harrison, Nicholas, Marcus, and Sarah. Cherished and loved Great grandmother of Samuel. The Wong family wishes to express their sincere thanks for the love, support and kindness from her extended family and good friends who cared so much for her. Grateful thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospital for their special care and kindness. Forever appreciative. Messages may be addressed to the Wong family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private funeral service for Ying will be held at a later date."Death leaves a heartache, no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal!" Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers