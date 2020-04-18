WONG, Ying Luen:
On April 13, 2020, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan Wong (You Too). Dearly loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Janet and Chris, Jenny, Emmie and Graham, Sandra and Vernon, Kevin and Janice, Margaret and Shane, Karen and Barry, and Murray. Devoted and loving grandmother of Natalie and Jono, Thomas and Cindy, Kelsey and Dan, Kristel and Andy, Joshua and Joanna, Nicole and Theo, Jeorge and Cass, Charlotte and Dan, Ashton, Victoria and Matthew, Alyssa, Daniella, Kathleen, James, Ethan, Harrison, Nicholas, Marcus, and Sarah. Cherished and loved Great grandmother of Samuel. The Wong family wishes to express their sincere thanks for the love, support and kindness from her extended family and good friends who cared so much for her. Grateful thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospital for their special care and kindness. Forever appreciative. Messages may be addressed to the Wong family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private funeral service for Ying will be held at a later date.
"Death leaves a heartache, no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal!"
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020