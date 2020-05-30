FAIRCLOUGH,
Wynyard Lindsay (Wyn):
Peacefully at Holly Lea Village on May 22, 2020, 3 months after celebrating his 100th birthday. Much loved husband of the late Dorothy for 70 years. Dearly loved and respected father and father-in-law of Scott and Debbie, loving Grandpa of Ollie and Casey and loving "Pumpa" of Holly. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and love he received from the staff of Holly Lea over the past 12 years. Messages to the Fairclough Family, PO Box 4430, Christchurch 8041. A private celebration of his life has been held.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020