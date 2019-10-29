MARSHALL, Wyn:
Peacefully, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Windsor Care Hospital, aged 78 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer and Allan, and Joanne and Kenny. Loved nana and great-nana of Tanisha, Corey, Natalina, Finlay, and Bailey. Twin sister of Jan. Wyn was a dedicated and much loved nurse at St Georges Hospital in Christchurch for many years. A heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful staff at Windsor House for their love and care of mum. Messages may be addressed to the Marshall family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch, 8013. In accordance with Wyn's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A gathering to celebrate Wyn's life will be held at 45 Cullen Avenue, Swannanoa, on Thursday, October 31, at 2.00pm. All welcome.
Published in The Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019