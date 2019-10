MARSHALL, Wyn:Peacefully, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Windsor Care Hospital, aged 78 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer and Allan, and Joanne and Kenny. Loved nana and great-nana of Tanisha, Corey, Natalina, Finlay, and Bailey. Twin sister of Jan. Wyn was a dedicated and much loved nurse at St Georges Hospital in Christchurch for many years. A heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful staff at Windsor House for their love and care of mum. Messages may be addressed to the Marshall family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch, 8013. In accordance with Wyn's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A gathering to celebrate Wyn's life will be held at 45 Cullen Avenue, Swannanoa, on Thursday, October 31, at 2.00pm. All welcome.