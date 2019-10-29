Wyn MARSHALL

Guest Book
  • "Sincere sympathy. Many happy memories of our days as..."
  • "A sad ending to a wonderful nurse. Wow she could get those..."
    - Robin Lloyd
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

MARSHALL, Wyn:
Peacefully, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Windsor Care Hospital, aged 78 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer and Allan, and Joanne and Kenny. Loved nana and great-nana of Tanisha, Corey, Natalina, Finlay, and Bailey. Twin sister of Jan. Wyn was a dedicated and much loved nurse at St Georges Hospital in Christchurch for many years. A heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful staff at Windsor House for their love and care of mum. Messages may be addressed to the Marshall family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch, 8013. In accordance with Wyn's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A gathering to celebrate Wyn's life will be held at 45 Cullen Avenue, Swannanoa, on Thursday, October 31, at 2.00pm. All welcome.

logo
Published in The Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.