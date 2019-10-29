Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Windsor Care Hospital, aged 78 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer and Allan, and Joanne and Kenny. Loved nana and great-nana of Tanisha, Corey, Natalina, Finlay, and Bailey. Twin sister of Jan. Wyn was a dedicated and much loved nurse at St Georges Hospital in Christchurch for many years. A heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful staff at Windsor House for their love and care of mum. Messages may be addressed to the Marshall family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch, 8013. In accordance with Wyn's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A gathering to celebrate Wyn's life will be held at 45 Cullen Avenue, Swannanoa, on Thursday, October 31, at 2.00pm. All welcome.







MARSHALL, Wyn:Peacefully, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Windsor Care Hospital, aged 78 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer and Allan, and Joanne and Kenny. Loved nana and great-nana of Tanisha, Corey, Natalina, Finlay, and Bailey. Twin sister of Jan. Wyn was a dedicated and much loved nurse at St Georges Hospital in Christchurch for many years. A heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful staff at Windsor House for their love and care of mum. Messages may be addressed to the Marshall family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch, 8013. In accordance with Wyn's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A gathering to celebrate Wyn's life will be held at 45 Cullen Avenue, Swannanoa, on Thursday, October 31, at 2.00pm. All welcome. Published in The Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers