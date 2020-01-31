JONES,
Winston George (Win):
On January 29, 2020, unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Maureen for 59 years, loved father and father-in-law of Nicola and Alex, Greg and Janine, Kieran and Karen, and Tina and Rusty, cherished granddad of Oscar, and Eugenie; Michaela, Ashleigh, and Nick; Georgia, Courtney, and Charlotte, and great-granddad of Noah, and Thea. Loved brother of Audrey, Stan, and Joyce, and brother-in-law of James, Di, Isabel, Brian, and Fyvie. Cherished uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Dearly missed by Benz.
"Rest in peace"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Win Jones, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 31 Gerald Street, Lincoln, on Tuesday, February 4, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Jan. 31, 2020