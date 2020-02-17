Winsbury ROBINSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winsbury ROBINSON.
Service Information
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
096389026
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Kohimarama Presbyterian Church
34 Kohimarama Road
Kohimarama
View Map
Death Notice


logoROBINSON,
Winsbury James (Jim):
In his 99th year.
WWII RNZAF and RAF Flying Officer NZ 413125 Spitfire Pilot. RNZAF Squadron 485, and last of the four New Zealand Members of RAF Squadron 81.
Former Worshipful Master of the Masonic Lodge, Lodge of Peace in Auckland. Passed away February 14, 2020, dearly loved husband of 73 years of Valerie, loved father and father-in-law of Gillian, Jennifer, Blair, and Beth. Adored Papoo of Alexandra and Vangelis (Greece), Amanda and Kelvin, Andrew and Sarah (Melbourne), Kate and Nick, Callum (Melbourne), Rachael and Louis (London), and much loved Great-Papoo of Dimitri, Daphne, Henry, Alyssa and Evelyn. A service and celebration of Jim's life will held at Kohimarama Presbyterian Church, 34 Kohimarama Road, Kohimarama, Auckland, on Thursday, February 20, at 1.00pm. All communications to the Robinson family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.

logo
Published in The Press on Feb. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.