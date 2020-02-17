ROBINSON,
Winsbury James (Jim):
In his 99th year.
WWII RNZAF and RAF Flying Officer NZ 413125 Spitfire Pilot. RNZAF Squadron 485, and last of the four New Zealand Members of RAF Squadron 81.
Former Worshipful Master of the Masonic Lodge, Lodge of Peace in Auckland. Passed away February 14, 2020, dearly loved husband of 73 years of Valerie, loved father and father-in-law of Gillian, Jennifer, Blair, and Beth. Adored Papoo of Alexandra and Vangelis (Greece), Amanda and Kelvin, Andrew and Sarah (Melbourne), Kate and Nick, Callum (Melbourne), Rachael and Louis (London), and much loved Great-Papoo of Dimitri, Daphne, Henry, Alyssa and Evelyn. A service and celebration of Jim's life will held at Kohimarama Presbyterian Church, 34 Kohimarama Road, Kohimarama, Auckland, on Thursday, February 20, at 1.00pm. All communications to the Robinson family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The Press on Feb. 17, 2020