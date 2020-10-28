WILLIAMS,
Winifred Rose (Win)
(formerly Lewis, nee Hines):
Reg. No. 188915, Royal Corps. Signals U.K. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ray and Gail, Maureen and John Maddocks (UK), loved grandmother of Ranui Macdonald, Craig and Victoria Maddocks, and the late Phil, loved great-grandma of Ella, Morgan, Georgia, and Lily, loved sister of Doug (deceased), Dorothy, and Bill, and her UK family. A special thanks to the staff at Addington Gardens for their care of Win. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Win Williams, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Martins Anglican Church would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Win will be held in St Martins Anglican Church, 50 Lincoln Road, Spreydon, on Thursday, October 29, at 1.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 28, 2020