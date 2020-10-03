WAFELBAKKER,
Winifred Jannette (Winnie):
Peacefully at home on Monday, September 14, 2020, aged 72. A loving, caring and patient wife of Jim, devoted mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Sarah, Gregg and Shirani, and Zolene and Mark. Messages to 91 Beach Road, Kakapotahi, Ross 7885. At Winnie's request, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service for Winnie will be held at the All Saints Anglican Church, Stafford Street, Hokitika, on Monday, October 5, 2020, commencing at 12.00 midday.
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020