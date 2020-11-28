SHERBORNE,
Winifred May (Winn):
Peacefully, on Friday, November 27, 2020. In the loving care of family, and the staff at Vickery Court Resthome; aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of James George (Jim) Sherborne (Vickery Court), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Lynn, Ian and Sharen and the late Liz, Anne, Ruth and Mike Humphries. Loved Nana of all her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Winn's family wish to recognize, commend and thank the staff of Vickery Court Rest Home and Hospital - past and present - for the exceptional and outstanding love and care extended to her (and husband Jim) over more than 10 years. A service for Winn will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, at 11.00am on Monday, November 30, followed by interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 166 Wilton Street, Rosedale, Invercargill 9810, or to Winn's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in The Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020