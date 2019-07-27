Winifred MCLELLAN

Guest Book
  • "Wonderful lady, great sense of humour. Special mum."
    - Diana Small
  • "Lovely lady. Such good fun. Love to you all.xxx"
    - Vicki Stace
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

McLELLAN, Winifred (Win):
Passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in her 99th year. Much loved wife of the late Jack. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Noelene and Terry, Rob and Diana, Bev and Chris, Stewart and Marilyn, and Janine and David. A loved nana, great-nana, and great-great-nana.
Always in our Hearts
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Win McLellan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A celebration of Win's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, July 29, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on July 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.