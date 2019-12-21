HENNESSY, Winifred Grace:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in her 101st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and the late John Ford, Shirley and the late Roger, Carole and the late Gray. Loved Grandma to Nicola, Jo-Ann, Gabrielle; Craig, and Brent; Jolian, Shilo, Gina, and Alicia. Loved by all her 13 great-grandchildren. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Messages C/- Hennessy family, 2 Langstone Lane, Papanui 8052. In accordance with Winifred's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Dec. 21, 2019