DEE, Winifred Helen (Wyn):
Died peacefully at Rose Court on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in her 90th year. Loved Mum of Louise Johnson and Adam Fentum, mother-in-law of Ian Johnson and Ruth Fentum, and grandmother of Tayla, Jarrod, and Rhianna. The family would like to thank the staff of Burwood Hospital and Rose Court for the care shown to Wyn. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Wyn Dee, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Wyn's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, December 23, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 19, 2019