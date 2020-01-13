CLARK, May (Winifred May):
Suddenly on January 9, 2020, at Anthony Wilding Rest Home, surrounded by the love of her family, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert, loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Matt, Tony and Donna, Christine and Bruce, Lynda and Phil, and Jean-Michel, special grandma of George; Jacinta and Sam; Hannah, Tim and Chris; Jason, Michelle, Catherine, Elizabeth, and their mum Phillipa, loved great-grandma of Lily-May and Christopher; Brooke; Shylah and Grace. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Anthony Wilding Rest Home for their on-going love and care of May over recent years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late May Clark, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for May will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, January 16, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 13, 2020