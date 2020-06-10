CLACK, Winifred Jean:
Peacefully, on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at WesleyCare, in her 100th year. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Karen. Cherished grandmother of Bradley, Lance and Joanna (USA). Great-grandmother of Jacob and Max. Dearest friend of Johanna Morland.
'Forever in our hearts
but never forgotten'
The family wish to thank the wonderful staff at Golden Age Rest Home (for 8 years) and WesleyCare Rest Home (for 4 weeks) for their love and care of Winifred. Messages may be addressed to the Clack family c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. In keeping with Winifred's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on June 10, 2020