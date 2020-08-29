SCOLES,
Wilma Latham (née Marr):
22.06.1933 - 22.08.2020
Wilma passed peacefully at Essie Summers. Dearly loved wife and friend of Norm, for 66 years. Loved mum and mum-in-law of Lesley and Chris Bird, and Christine and Don Jeffery (Canberra). A loved nan and "Old Nanny" of Simon, Brooke, Evie, and Thomas Bird (New Plymouth), Andrew, Merryn, and Frankie Bird; Sarah Jeffery (Brisbane), Louise Jeffery (Canberra), and Alice Jeffery (Sydney). Loved sister of Barbara West, and Rob Marr, and the late Bing, Mary, Rae, Jim, Shirley, and Alice. Aunty to many nieces and nephews.
"At peace after weariness"
Many thanks to all the amazing staff in the hospital at Essie Summers for their love, care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Wilma Scoles, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Wilma's request, a private farewell has taken place. Any donations to St John Ambulance (Canterbury) would be appreciated, c/- PO Box 1443, Christchurch 8140.
"Weep not that she is gone, smile that she has been."
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020