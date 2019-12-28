WOODS,
William Roger (Bill):
Died peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019, aged 88. Dearly loved husband of Kay, loved father and father-in-law of John and Ann, Karen and Richard, Paul and Robyn, Simon and Linda, and the late Peter. Much loved Grandad and Poppa of Tanya, Jason, Peter, Toni, Michael, Kirsty, David, Emma and Leah and their families. Loved brother and uncle of the late Rob and his family.
Bill will be sadly missed,
but in our hearts always.
A family service has been held. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Rossburn Reception, Northbrook Museum, on January 10, at 2.00pm. Messages to 233b West Belt, Rangiora.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019