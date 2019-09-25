WILLIAMS,
William Thomas (Bill):
Passed away peacefully in the presence of family, on September 24, 2019, aged 88. Loved and cherished husband of the late Valerie, father and father-in-law of Pete and the late Ali, Lyn and John, Bev and Craig, Jennine and Grant. Loved grandfather of Catherine, Makaela, Tyler, Melissa, Henry, Taryn, Courtney, William, Nicola, Amber and their partners, and great-grandfather of Eleanor, Isla and Alexis. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Noel and Trish, loved uncle and cousin, and also loved by many extended family and friends. Our gratitude and thanks to Summerset at Wigram and Anthony Wilding Retirement Village for their love and care for Bill. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bill Williams, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Sunday, September 29, at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 25, 2019