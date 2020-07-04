Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:30 p.m. Rangiora RSA 82 Victoria Street View Map Death Notice



William Freeman (Bill):

CMT WO Class II No. 645020. On July 2, 2020, peacefully at Charles Upham Village, Rangiora, after a short illness. Aged 86 years. Formerly from Ohakea and Turakina Valley. Beloved husband of Jan, loved stepfather of John Cameron, Gaye and Tom Rochford, and Christina Boulton. Adored Poppa of Caitlin, Anna, Molly and Chelsea. Loved brother of Tom and Barbara Whitehead, and uncle of Christine and Peter. Past President of the Rangiora RSA. Special thanks to staff of Charles Upham Special Care Unit and Ward 27, Christchurch Hospital. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army at the service or to 853 Colombo St, Christchurch 8013. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at the Rangiora RSA, 82 Victoria Street, on Thursday, July 9, at 1.30pm. Messages c/- Charles Upham Village, 24 Charles Upham Drive, Rangiora 7400.







