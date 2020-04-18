Acknowledgment

WHITE,

William George (Bill):

Glady, Denise and Lindsay, Bill and Pam, and their families, would like to sincerely thank everyone who expressed their support, sent flowers and cards when Bill passed away. Also to those who attended Bill's farewell memorial making the day very special to us. We thank the Richmond Club for all their assistance, George Manning Lifecare for their nursing of Bill during the last few months of his life and to Access, Millie in particular, for the care of Bill before his stroke. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation.



Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers