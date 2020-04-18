WHITE,
William George (Bill):
Glady, Denise and Lindsay, Bill and Pam, and their families, would like to sincerely thank everyone who expressed their support, sent flowers and cards when Bill passed away. Also to those who attended Bill's farewell memorial making the day very special to us. We thank the Richmond Club for all their assistance, George Manning Lifecare for their nursing of Bill during the last few months of his life and to Access, Millie in particular, for the care of Bill before his stroke. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020