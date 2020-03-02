William WHITE

Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Richmond Club
Avalon St
Richmond
Death Notice

WHITE, William George:
Passed away aged 89.
'A Stubborn Fighter
Finally Beaten.'
Much loved husband of Glady. Father and father-in-law of Denise and Lindsay, Bill and Pam. Pa to Lee and Grandad and friend to Elinore and Ash, Emily and Ryan, Laura and John. Great-grandfather to Jake, Ruby, Lachie, Jordie, Bodhi and Xavier. Special thanks to all of the caring staff at George Manning LifeCare.
He will be sadly missed.
A celebration of Bill's life to be held at the Richmond Club, Avalon St, Richmond, on Thursday, March 5, at 1.30pm.

Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2020
