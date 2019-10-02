WHITE,
William Archibald (Archie):
On October 1, 2019, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, aged 81 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ian and Gill, and the late Bronwyn, loved grandfather of Robyn, Christine, Lisa, and Evan; Archy, and the late Corey, and a loved great-grandfather. Special thanks to the staff at Parklands Hospital for their wonderful care and support. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Archie White, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Archie's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, via Gardiners Road, on Friday, October 4, at 9.45am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 2, 2019