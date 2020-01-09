Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Kingston Golf Club Gloucester Street Kingston View Map Death Notice



Passed away suddenly, eight days short of his 72nd birthday, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at his home Kingston. Adored husband and soulmate of Roe. Loved father and father-in-law of Damien and Tracey (Brisbane), and Mark and Joc (Gold Coast), loved grandfather of Aurora (Brisbane), loved son of the late David and late Jean Weir, son-in-law of the late Nancy Reynolds. Brother and brother-in-law of Eric and Eleanor (Ashburton), Janice and Michael Healey (Christchurch), and the late Brenda (Bill's twin sister) and the late Merv Page, David and Robyn Gibbs (Winton), Glenda Gibbs (Florida), Marilyn and Doug (Gold Coast), and Viv and Tom McNamee (Garston) and their extended families. A celebration of Bill's life will be held in Kingston Golf Club, Gloucester Street, Kingston, at 2.00pm, on Monday, January 13. Messages to PO Box 27, Garston, Southland 9750.







Published in The Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020

