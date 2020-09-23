WALSH,
William Leslie (Bill):
Peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, aged 77 years. Loved and adored husband of Avis. Loved and cherished dad of Marie. Adored and idolised granddad of Helena, and Amy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Leonard, Alan, and Helen and Lewis. A much loved cousin, uncle, and friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the Walsh family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Bill's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Friday, September 25, at 1.00pm, followed by an interment at the Belfast Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Sept. 23, 2020