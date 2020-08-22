William VERNAL (1923 - 2020)
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
Death Notice

VERNAL,
William Alan Leon (Bill):
09.09.1923 - 03.04.2020
Beloved and adored husband of the late Avis Joan, father of Stephen and Andy, father-in-law to Raewyn, Ellen, Linda and Marilyn. Grandfather to Clayton, Johanna, Kathryn, Matthew and Grace. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/walvernal0304 Due to these current Covid-19 restrictions please be mindful that we are restricted to 100 attendees only, you are welcome and invited to join with the family via the live streaming link below https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/
Event ID: johnrhindfuneral
Password: WTHQGH
A Memorial Service to Celebrate Bill's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel on Friday, August 28, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020
