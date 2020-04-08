VERNAL,
William Alan Leon (Bill):
09.09.1923 - 03.04.2020
Passed away peacefully at Elms Court Lifecare, Christchurch. Beloved and adored husband of the late Avis Joan. Brother of the late Ray and Salvia. Step-brother to Leonie and Pamela. Favourite cousin to Bob, Helen, Margaret (deceased), Bruce, Rosalie and Alan, and nephews Tony and Mark and nieces Barbara, Annette, and Margaret. Father of Stephen and Andy, father-in-law to Raewyn, Ellen, Linda and Marilyn. Grandfather to Clayton, Johanna, Kathryn, Matthew and Grace. Great-Grandad to Shardae, MacKenzie (Macca), Kennedy, Alex, Elayna, Aydin, Taylah, Jack and Leah. Our Thanks go out to Steve and the Nurses at Elms Healthcare for their support and love given to our dad. Messages for the Vernal family may be sent C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 8, 2020